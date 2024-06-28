Register Now
Kwality Foods unveils all-new packaging

Bengaluru: Multi-brand food manufacturer Kwality Foods has introduced an all-new packaging in its breakfast cereal category, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

New packaging was unveiled in Times Square, New York City, by Naresh Pagariya, managing director of Pagariya Foods, the parent company of Kwality Foods.

“We are thrilled to launch our new packaging in the iconic Times Square, New York! We are confident that customers will enjoy this new look and experience. We are glad that this year Kwality is the official breakfast partner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB),” said Dheeraj Jain, director of Pagariya Foods.

The package displays the logo of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) along with images of players Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Mohammed Siraj.

“With a view to garner a larger pie in the market, the company is now on an aggressive drive to introduce innovative products which will be retailed across India and overseas markets. The new packaging will go a long way in strengthening our brand and making it more robust and popular,” said Pagariya.

Kwality Foods was founded in 1998 as a multi-brand and multi-product company offering products in categories like breakfast cereals, spices and instant mixes.

The company has a retail presence across India as well as in overseas markets like the USA, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia, Malaysia, and over 36 countries across the globe.

