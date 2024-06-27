KFC opens new highway restaurant

The new outlet is at Sapphire North on the Jalandhar-Amritsar Highway

New Delhi: Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain KFC, which specializes in American-style fried chicken, has opened a new outlet in Punjab. The new outlet is opened at Sapphire North on the Jalandhar-Amritsar Highway, as per a social media post by a company official on Thursday.

“One more feather added in KFC Sapphire. we opened #180 Beautiful KFC in Sapphire North at Jalandhar Amritsar Highway Raiyya Punjab. It is stunning Looking Flagship Property with a Digital Drive thru,” said Rahul Kumar, NSO Head North Region, Sapphire Foods India Limited.

Sapphire Foods is one of the two companies that operate the Yum! Brands-owned KFC in India, the other being Devyani International Ltd.

KFC has been aggressively expanding its footprint across the country. In December last year, it opened its 1000th store at DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram, which was also the brand’s first restaurant in India with 100% table service.

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1930. The QSR chain opened its first India outlet in Bengaluru in 1995. Currently, KFC operates more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories.