Jaipur Rugs opens store in London, plans to open two more international stores in FY25

The company, which is known for its hand-knotted rugs and carpets, would continue to expand in the domestic market by opening stores in tier I & II cities

New Delhi: Handmade rugs maker Jaipur Rugs, which has opened its showroom in London this week, plans to add two more stores this fiscal taking the total count to five, said its Director Yogesh Chaudhary.

The company, which is known for its hand-knotted rugs and carpets, would continue to expand in the domestic market by opening stores in tier I & II cities.

The company plans to open five new stores in the domestic market this year to tap the fast-growing demand for luxury home decor solutions.

In December 2021, Jaipur Rugs opened its first international store at Milan, Italy, the fashion capital of the world.

The company opened its second international store in Dubai last year.

“We are thrilled to expand our global footprint, building on our success in Milan and Dubai, as we showcase Indian design and craftsmanship to a global audience through our new showroom in London. This marks a significant milestone for our company and by the end of this fiscal year, we aim to open 2 or more international stores,” said Chaudhary.

The London store marks a significant milestone as the company’s 16th store and 10th mono-brand store worldwide and its third international location following successful openings in Milan and Dubai, he said.

The Chelsea Harbour store will feature a range of hand-knotted rugs and carpets, showcasing both traditional and contemporary designs that reflect Jaipur Rugs.

In the domestic market, it has a total of 10 mono-brand stores.

“We are building a strong brand story across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India either by further strengthening our existing market presence or by entering new markets, with plans to open 5 new domestic stores during this fiscal year,” he said.

Besides, Jaipur Rugs also has franchise stores in places such as Surat, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. It also has a presence in the United States, China and Russia through sister concern and franchise model.

Jaipur Rugs, a family-owned business works with 40,000 rural artisans of which 85 per cent are women.

Founded in 1978 with just two looms, it now has over 7,000 looms and sells in over 90 countries.