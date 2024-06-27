New Delhi: Employee empowerment is a culture at Lulu Group and is an important consideration when deploying new technology. The promoters have always maintained that technology that increases the operational burden of employees can never translate into good customer experience and that’s the principle that guides technology decisions at the Group, shares CIO Anil Menon with Mannu Mathew, Assistant Editor, IMAGES Group in an exclusive interview.
At Lulu, tech decisions are connected to employee empowerment: CIO Anil Menon
Must Read
Mannu Mathew
With over four years of experience, Mannu Mathew specializes in business journalism with a focus on technology, the retail sector, D2C, and E-commerce brands. He is working as the Assistant Editor for India Retailing and Images Retail Magazine.
Latest News
Jaipur Rugs opens store in London, plans to open two more international stores in FY25
The company, which is known for its hand-knotted rugs and carpets, would continue to expand in the domestic market...