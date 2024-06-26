Snitch attains 2.4 % share in men’s e-commerce fashion in India

It recently launched a flagship store in Pune’s Amanora Mall, which is the brand’s 12th store

New Delhi: D2C fashion startup Snitch has acquired a 2.4 % market share in the men’s fashion e-commerce segment, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The brand also reported a 130% increase in sales compared to last fiscal, the release added.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming growth the brand has witnessed in the past four years. Our journey has been marked by numerous milestones, each reflecting our commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, founder, Snitch.

The brand has 11 stores in cities like Vadodara, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Surat, and Ahmedabad and it also sells online on its website. It recently expanded its offline retail presence by launching a flagship store in Pune’s Amanora Mall, which is the brand’s 11th store.

Founded in 2020 in Bengaluru, Snitch is a fashion and lifestyle brand selling 15 units per minute across online and retail with a diverse product portfolio in men’s clothing, shoes, perfumes and sunglasses. The brand recently raised Rs. 110 crore in its series A funding round.

It plans to open 40 stores by the end of this fiscal year targeting metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Read more about it here.