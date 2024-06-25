Register Now
Food & Beverage

Multi-cuisine restaurant chain ‘Romeo Lane’ announces expansion plan

Romeo Lane is currently present in 11 cities nationwide

New Delhi: Multi-cuisine restaurant chain Romeo Lane plans to expand its retail footprint in the Indian and international markets, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Romeo Lane is currently present in 11 cities nationwide. It plans to expand to 40 cities targeting metropolitan and tier 2 cities in India. It is also exploring the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the European markets for its international expansion. The brand will also offer a new range of seasonal specialities, innovative organic cocktails, and exclusive dining experiences.

“As we expand in 40+ cities across India and abroad, our commitment remains unwavering: to offer exceptional dining experiences that delight and inspire,” said Saurabh Luthra, Founder & Chairman – Romeo Lane.

The restaurants under the brand are Romeo Lane, Birch by Romeo Lane, and Mama’s Buoi.

Currently, Romeo Lane restaurants are located in Civil Lines in Delhi, Defence Colony in Delhi, Vagator in Goa, The Grand Hayatt in Gurgaon, Yamuna Nagar in Delhi along with Meerut, Lucknow, and Bhopal.

