‘Empowering the Essentials: A Deep Dive into India’s FMCG Workforce’ by TeamLease

‘Empowering the Essentials: A Deep Dive into India’s FMCG Workforce’ report by recruitment and human resources services company TeamLease provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in India and highlights future trends, focusing on the sector’s workforce dynamics.

The report gives an overview of the sector, highlighting its contribution to the Indian economy, market size, segmentation, and workforce composition. It also delves into various vectors influencing the segment, such as political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal factors.

Moreover, the report covers the FMCG people supply chain and discusses gender distribution, associate distribution, hiring intent, and attrition rates.

Key findings of the report are:

Top five cities with strong hiring intent are Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

Top three functions experiencing strong hiring intent are sales, marketing, and IT.

The Average cost to company (CTC) for associates is higher in the South region followed by the East.

