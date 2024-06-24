Borzo to move its headquarters to India from Netherlands

The company was launched in India in 2016 as WeFast and later globally rebranded in 2021 as ‘Borzo’

New Delhi: Global intra-city same-day delivery service provider for businesses Borzo (formerly WeFast) on Friday said it will move its headquarters to India from Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

The company also announced that Alina Kisina is its new Chief Executive Officer.

The decision to shift its headquarters is driven by the increasing significance of this market in Borzo’s overall business strategy, it said.

Currently, Borzo has a presence in 22 Indian cities with over 2,00,000 active delivery partners, as per the company.

Borzo operates in various countries in Asia and Latin America.

The services are available in various countries in Asia and Latin America and used by over 25,0000 active couriers and over 1.5 million customers, ranging from individuals to enterprises with the main focus on hyperlocal and SMEs, as per the firm.

Keeping India as the axis for Borzo’s global operations, especially Asia, the shift will help the company expand further and operate efficiently in the emerging economies of the continent, the company said.

By establishing Mumbai as the central hub, Borzo aims to leverage its capabilities and capitalise on opportunities in India at a larger scale, it said.

“The decision to shift the Borzo HQ to India is a reaffirmation of the company’s focus on capturing the India opportunity and expanding our client base and business. We aim to scale up our operations and leverage the exceptional talent within Borzo,” said Kisina.

Borzo said it has grown exponentially in India with the country contributing approximately 50 per cent to its global revenue.

As the CEO of Borzo, Kisina will be responsible for managing the business across India, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and Indonesia.