Zed Black Launches D2C Brand Orva

Orva products will be available on the brand’s new e-store Orva Home.com

New Delhi: Zed Black, the flagship brand of Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), has launched its new Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand, Orva, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Orva will cater to the home and hygiene segment and offer a range of vegan products, including essential oils, reed diffusers, handwash, air fresheners, and more in the current fiscal year.

The D2C brand will offer fragrance products like Orva hand wash in four fragrances—Pineapple, Mandarin Orange, Neem & Lemon, and French Aqua. The vaporizer oil ranges in fragrances like Bergamote, Jasmine, Sandal, Lemongrass, Rose, and Lavender. Reed diffusers in fragrances like Apple, Cinnamon, Jasmine and Citronella

“Our new product lineup caters to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and vegan options in the home and hygiene segments with the biggest range of affordable luxury fragrance offerings,” said Ankit Agrawal, Director, MDPH and Zed Black.

“We are optimistic about our growth prospects for FY25. With our new product categories and a strong focus on market trends, we are confident in achieving our revenue targets by continuing to invest in product development, expanding our distribution channels, and strengthening our brand presence in key markets across the globe,” Agrawal added.

Orva products will be available on its new e-store Orva Home. com as Zed Black plans to expand its digital footprint.

“We are also focused on expanding our international footprint, intending to export to 100 countries. With an ambitious target to reach a top line of Rs 1,000 crore by financial year (FY) 2027, Zed Black is leveraging its three main growth drivers Agarbatti & Dhoop category, puja essentials and hygiene category,” said Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH and Zed Black.

Zed Black has over 3,500 authorized distributors and 34 depots across India. The brand is present in over 750,000 retail counters nationwide and exports to more than 40 countries, with plans to expand this to 100 countries. It targets a top line of Rs 1,000 crore by FY27 and aims to surpass Rs 725 crore in revenue across all divisions with a particular focus on the home & hygiene segment. It reported a growth rate of 13% in FY23 and 14.2% in FY24.

MDPH is an agarbatti manufacturer, offering incense sticks and dhoop products. It is present in more than 40 countries. It processes over 3 crore incense sticks every day at its 9,40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing space in Madhya Pradesh, comprising five factories.