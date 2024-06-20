Register Now
Mad Over Donuts innovates donut experience with Augmented Reality (AR) interactive game

Users can scan the QR code to create and design the doughnuts

New Delhi: Quick Service Restaurant chain (QSR) Mad Over Donuts (MOD) has launched an Augmented Reality (AR) interactive game on its product packing to engage customers, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

The feature transforms the way customers interact with MOD’s doughnuts by offering a game that allows users to create a digital doughnut by choosing their favourite toppings and flavours, the release added.

Users can scan the QR code on the product packing to create and design the doughnuts with their own choice of toppings, flavours, and decorations with just a tilt of their head in a matter of seconds. Customers also get to redeem a coupon code at the end of the interactive game session.

“At MOD, we are always looking for ways to push the boundaries of creativity and technology, and we are thrilled to introduce our new AR game, which brings the joy of digital doughnut customisation directly to our customers’ fingertips that too in the form of an engaging gaming experience like never before,” said Tarak Bhattacharya, Executive Director and CEO, Mad Over Donuts.

Founded in 2008, Mad Over Donuts offers doughnuts, waffles, coffee, brownies, eclairs, bites and beverages. It offers doughnuts in 20 flavours. The brand currently has 50 stores in India and plans to grow to 200 stores.

