Online sales of babycare products in Tier 2 & 3 cities rise 30% in FY24: Unicommerce

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative image | Credit: Pixabay
Online platforms have seen a rise in demand for baby care products like wet wipes, cotton nappies, eco-friendly detergents, soft toys and mittens in cities beyond the metros

New Delhi: Order volumes of babycare products in the financial year (FY) 2024 grew 30% over FY2023 volumes across India’s tier 2 and 3 cities, as per data analysed by Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform, as per a press release.

According to Unicommerce, online platforms have seen a rise in demand for baby care products like wet wipes, cotton nappies, eco-friendly detergents, soft toys, mittens and rompers in tier 2 & 3 cities in India.

Also, marketplaces and brand websites saw an increase in volumes with a 34% and a 21% year on year rise in order volumes respectively during FY 2024.

Various other products that witnessed high demand across these regions included bodysuits, feeding spoons, diapers, pants, tops and vests.

“E-commerce continues to make deep inroads into smaller cities and consumers are relishing its presence across these parts now. We are seeing emerging categories like baby care witnessing growth through e-commerce,” said Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer, Unicommerce, which works with baby care brands like Chicco, Superbottoms, Mi Arcus, R For Rabbit and The Mom Store.

Unicommerce’s SaaS solutions enable end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. As of the quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved an annual transaction run-rate of more than 750 million. The company caters to over 3500 customers, manages more than 8000 warehouses, and processes orders from more than 1900 stores through its platform.

