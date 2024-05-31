Bata India appoints Deepika Deepti as head of marketing

Prior to joining Bata India, Deepti held the position of Senior VP of Marketing at Metro Brands Ltd

New Delhi: Footwear retailer Bata India has appointed Deepika Deepti as the head of marketing, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Deepti, an alumnus of National Institute of Fashion Technology, with specialisation in accessory and apparel design, has over two decades of experience in marketing and business roles at Adidas and Camp SMA. At Adidas, she played a pivotal role in driving business growth for India and emerging with Adidas Originals, Yeezy & Neo. At Camp SMA, as the chief executive officer, she spearheaded the portfolio of Bhaane, Veg Non-Veg, and a strategic partnership with Nike India.

“As Bata India continues to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences I am confident that Deepika’s expertise in driving business growth and building strong brand equity will reinforce our position as the industry leader,” said Gunjan Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of Bata India.

Prior to joining Bata India, Deepti held the position of senior vice president of marketing at Metro Brands Ltd.

“I am excited for this new journey and can’t wait to bring in unique experiences for Bata’s vast portfolio of brands. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging our collective expertise to further strengthen the brand’s position in the market,” said Deepika Deepti.

Footwear major Bata India serves 250,000 customers every day and sells 50 million pairs annually. The retailer has more than 2,150 stores including company-owned, franchise, store in-store, multi-brand outlets and point of sales. Some of the brands under Bata India are- Bata Red Label for trendy global styles, NineWest for high-fashion footwear, Bata Comfit for tech enabled comfort in daily wear, athleisure brand Power, NorthStar for sneakerheads, clogs and slip-ons under Floatz, kids brand Bubblegummers and Hush Puppies the global brand.