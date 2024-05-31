Register Now
Abcoffee opens up in Palam Vihar Gurugram

Credit: LinkedIn
The new coffee Point Of Sale (PoS) is the company’s 14th PoS in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: Mumbai-based tech-enabled coffee restaurant chain AbCoffee has opened its 41st coffee counter in Gurugram, a top company official revealed in a social media post.

The new coffee Point Of Sale (PoS) is the company’s 14th PoS in Delhi NCR and is located in  Global Foyer Mall, Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

“Inaugurated our deck marking the beginning of a delightful journey for coffee lovers in the Delhi NCR region. Drop by for a quick pick-me-up and experience the perfect blend of speed, convenience, and quality at abCoffee – where every sip tells a story and every moment is shared with a smile” said  Ruben Samuel, City Operations Manager-Delhi, AbCoffee in a Linkedin post while sharing pictures of the new counter.

Earlier this month, the coffee retailer opened another deck in  Sector 18, Gurugram. Read more about the story here.

IndiaRetailing earlier reported that the retailer secured a funding of $3.4 million from investors including Nexus Venture Partners, Tanglin Venture Partners.

