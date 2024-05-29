Ace Turtle appoints Karandeep Singh Jaiya as CBO

In his new role, Jaiya will lead business operations of a cluster of brands from its fashion and toys portfolio

Bengaluru: Technology-native retail company Ace Turtle has appointed Karandeep Singh Jaiya as its new chief business officer to lead business operations of a cluster of brands from its fashion and toys portfolio, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Our brands are in a strong growth phase with tremendous potential. We are delighted to have Jaiya onboard and believe his business acumen, rich experience, and leadership will be critical in driving the business of our brands across India, said Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer of Ace Turtle.

Bengaluru-based Ace Turtle is also the exclusive licensee of global brands, such as Toys“R”Us, Babies“R”Us and Dockers for India and other South Asian markets. It operates over 110 stores of Lee, Wrangler, Toys”R”Us and Dockers.

Jaiya has 25 years of experience in the retail domain expertise across India and the UAE in various areas, including profit and loss management, buying and merchandising, and retail operations.

“As the retail industry shifts to tech-driven omnichannel mode in India, Ace Turtle stands at the forefront of innovation in this realm. I look forward to partnering with the talented team at Ace Turtle and helping deliver business growth, seamless operations and exceptional value to our consumers,” said Jaiya.

Prior to joining, Jaiya served as the brand head for Jack & Jones at Bestseller India, where he helped grow the brand’s market presence.

He also managed a $180 million business as business head at Landmark Group’s Lifestyle overseeing 180 stores and e-commerce channels across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Early in his career, he spent 14 years at Shoppers Stop leading its buying and merchandising function.