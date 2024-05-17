Ethnic wear brand Soch enters Canada, eyes more countries

The new store is located on North Park Drive, Brampton

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based retail brand Soch will open its first international store in Canada to customers on Saturday, becoming the latest Indian retailer to embark on a global journey. The new store is located on North Park Drive, Brampton and will open on the 18th of May, a company release said on Friday.

“Expanding into Canada is a decisive moment for the brand. This step signifies the brand’s growth beyond borders, increasing the stakes and expectations of our consumers,” said Vinay Chatlani, chief executive officer and co-founder, of Soch. “Our strategy is to extend our presence into overseas markets with significant Indian-origin populations, and Canada aligns perfectly with that vision. It speaks of the accessibility we promise to deliver to our customers.”

The store will house the brand’s latest collection including a wide range of designer ethnic wear, including sarees, salwar suits, kurtas, tunics, kurta sets, lehengas, and kaftans.

The new Soch store will maintain Soch’s in-store look, feel, and in-store tech initiatives like endless aisle and other omnichannel functionality. The brand has launched an exclusive website for Canada showcasing its collections.

According to the company, it will soon venture into other metropolitan cities in Canada, the USA, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Mauritius, the Middle East, and the UK, solidifying its position as a global leader in ethnic fashion.

With nearly 2 decades in the industry, Soch has grown to over 175 stores across 68 cities in India.

This also comes at a time when many of the Indian retailers and D2C brands are either eyeing or have already opened their stores in the international market. According to the data compiled by IndiaRetailing Insights, omnichannel retailer Lenskart has been on a Middle East expansion spree, where the brand already opened over five stores in countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to this, brands like Tanishq opened new stores in Chicago, United States (US), Hamleys in Rome, Italy; Louis Philippe and Van Heusen in Qatar and Bombay Brasserie in Singapore taking the total international soter launches by Indian retailers to over seven in the last quarter of the financial year (FY) 2023-24.