Haryana allows selling Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) in retail outlets

New Delhi: A recent ruling by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has given thumbs up to the sale of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) in retail outlets, a press release said on Thursday.

NRT is considered an effective tool for quitting tobacco and is also included in the National List of Essential Medicines (added in 2022).

“This decision signifies a substantial shift in perspective regarding Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT). NRT plays a vital role in providing the necessary support to quitters, allowing individuals to gradually reduce their nicotine intake and achieve a smoke-free life – a goal many smokers aspire to. Of late, the lifting of the ban and its easy availability will be a boost to quitting smoking” said Dr Chandrakant S Pandav, Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The court’s decision removes NRT from the Poisons Act, 1919. NRT comes in the form of gums, patches, and inhalers, all providing controlled doses of nicotine to help quit smoking. Gums release nicotine gradually, patches provide sustained effects, and inhalers provide immediate relief. Mints dissolve in the mouth, addressing cravings.

“This decision is a game-changer because it paves the way for making NRT more accessible. By allowing its wider availability, we can empower millions of smokers who genuinely want to quit but struggle with withdrawal symptoms. Its availability at retail outlets will help people head toward tobacco cessation,” said Dr. Niranjan Naik, Director Onco-Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram.

Last year , the govt made is compulsory to have a medical prescription to buy NRT products. NRT gums are available in the dose of 2mg and 4 mg. The sale of 2mg gums was through over the counter(OTC)