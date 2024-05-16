Register Now
REGISTER NOW
Google News
spot_img
Latest News

Haryana allows selling Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) in retail outlets

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
60
0
Dr Chandrakant S Pandav, Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi.
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The court’s decision removes NRT from the Poisons Act, 1919

New Delhi: A recent ruling by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has given thumbs up to the sale of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) in retail outlets, a press release said on Thursday.

NRT is considered an effective tool for quitting tobacco and is also included in the National List of Essential Medicines (added in 2022).

“This decision signifies a substantial shift in perspective regarding Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT). NRT plays a vital role in providing the necessary support to quitters, allowing individuals to gradually reduce their nicotine intake and achieve a smoke-free life – a goal many smokers aspire to. Of late, the lifting of the ban and its easy availability will be a boost to quitting smoking” said Dr Chandrakant S Pandav, Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The court’s decision removes NRT from the Poisons Act, 1919. NRT comes in the form of gums, patches, and inhalers, all providing controlled doses of nicotine to help quit smoking. Gums release nicotine gradually, patches provide sustained effects, and inhalers provide immediate relief. Mints dissolve in the mouth, addressing cravings.

“This decision is a game-changer because it paves the way for making NRT more accessible. By allowing its wider availability, we can empower millions of smokers who genuinely want to quit but struggle with withdrawal symptoms. Its availability at retail outlets will help people head toward tobacco cessation,” said Dr. Niranjan Naik, Director Onco-Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram.

Last year , the govt made is compulsory to have a medical prescription to buy NRT products. NRT gums are available in the dose of 2mg and 4 mg. The sale of 2mg gums was through over the counter(OTC)

Latest News
Food & BeverageShiv Joshi -

Hot summers are translating into cool business for ice cream brands

Thanks to the rising mercury levels and heat waves sweeping the country, ice cream brands are expecting a 20%-40%...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.