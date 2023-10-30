Google News
Max opens Karnataka’s 72nd store in Bengaluru’s Mall of Asia

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

Founded in 2004 Max Fashion is owned by the UAE-based Landmark Group

New Delhi: Max Fashion, a Dubai-based fashion brand has opened Karnataka’s 72nd outlet in Bengaluru in the city’s newest swanky mall.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 42nd Store in Bengaluru at Mall of Asia and 72nd Store in Karnataka,” Max Fashion India said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. “Dive into the world of the latest international styles, all available at unbeatable prices, catering to men, women, and Kids. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your style game.”

Founded in 2004 Max Fashion is owned by the UAE-based Landmark Group. The company has more than 470 stores across 200 cities in India.

