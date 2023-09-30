Shoe love- Bacca Bucci

Footwear is bought all year round and has a better market structure than many of the other products out there. This, and the seasonality in the business, is what pushed Anuj Nevatia to launch his footwear brand Bacca Bucci, which has since gained popularity among Indians Anuj Nevatia’s desire to create shoes that are affordable for everyone, with a lot of variety in designs and no compromise on quality, led to the inception of his brand Bacca Bucci. It is a one- stop shop for the latest collections of footwear for men, women and children, along with men’s belts and wallets. “Bacca Bucci is a dream

come true in which countless hours of effort, magnificent ideas and funds from unimaginable sources have been invested. Initially, things

with our brand were not as planned as what you would find in every second start-up. Even though we faced a lot of problems regarding planning, strategising, coordinating and sometimes, with sourcing the funds as well, that did not stop us,” shares Anuj Nevatia, Founder and Director, Bacca Bucci.

Along the way

Bacca Bucci has strived to be a customer-centric company right from the start. Therefore, what customers want has always been a priority here. “Footwear trends popular among customers have always gained our attention. We have seen a sudden rise in the demand for quality shoes and sneakers over the past few years. This is a trend that is still our current favourite to work on. Also, we plan to reimagine certain products like never before,” reveals Nevatia.

The brand has built a loyal base of customers over the years, something that Nevatia feels grateful for. “It is due to our customers only that we have come this far. We believe that to stay connected to one’s customers, one must provide what the customer needs in the best possible way and also keep in mind the pros and cons of one’s product,” says Nevatia. To further improve how the brand interacts with its customers and markets its products, Nevatia’s team wisely implements the four Ps of marketing: product, price, place and promotion. Doing this has helped the brand move forward at the pace it wants.

Inventory management has also been a critical part of Bacca Bucci’s success. “We are well aware of the factors which may cause disturbances in our operations or processes. Hence, to avoid any uncertainties, we keep our inventory updated. This way, even if we face any delay, we have sufficient supplies to use and enough time to manage the resources,” explains Nevatia. To help the backend process run smoothly, artificial intelligence has been incorporated into it. This has resulted in timely reports and analytics that help the brand attract heavy customer trac and overall, make things work for it in a better and feasible way.

At Bacca Bucci, a lot of time is also spent on thinking about which different products can be brought to customers. “The focus has been to make Bacca Bucci a unique brand in the segment with one-of-a-kind products. This is why we are planning to do away with single-use plastic in our footwear and implement the three R’s—reduce, reuse and recycle,” adds Nevatia.

Looking to the future