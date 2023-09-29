Vahdam India opens first experience store in Delhi

The move aligns with the brand’s omni-channel strategy and global expansion plans

New Delhi: Home-grown Indian teas and wellness brand Vahdam India announced the launch of its first Experience Store at the Khan Market in New Delhi.

The move aligns with the brand’s omni-channel strategy and global expansion plans and capitalizes on the rising demand for premium tea and wellness products in India.

The Vahdam India Tea Room showcases the brand’s range of teas, drinkwares, accessories, gifts and assortments. It offers customers a visual and sensorial experience where they can sample from over 100 plus blends before making a purchase.

“With this store located at the Khan Market, Delhi, we will be able to cater to a large set of visiting tourists, expats, diplomats, along with the local clientele,” Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, Vahdam India, said.

Vahdam was incorporated by Bala Sarda in New Delhi in the year 2015. The brand was established with a vision of providing garden fresh tea to its consumers. Today the brand has 300 plus stock keeping units (SKUs) as per media reports.