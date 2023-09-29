Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsShopping Centres

Vahdam India opens first experience store in Delhi

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
5
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The move aligns with the brand’s omni-channel strategy and global expansion plans

New Delhi: Home-grown Indian teas and wellness brand Vahdam India announced the launch of its first Experience Store at the Khan Market in New Delhi.

The move aligns with the brand’s omni-channel strategy and global expansion plans and capitalizes on the rising demand for premium tea and wellness products in India.

The Vahdam India Tea Room showcases the brand’s range of teas, drinkwares, accessories, gifts and assortments. It offers customers a visual and sensorial experience where they can sample from over 100 plus blends before making a purchase.

“With this store located at the Khan Market, Delhi, we will be able to cater to a large set of visiting tourists, expats, diplomats, along with the local clientele,” Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, Vahdam India, said.

Vahdam was incorporated by Bala Sarda in New Delhi in the year 2015. The brand was established with a vision of providing garden fresh tea to its consumers. Today the brand has 300 plus stock keeping units (SKUs) as per media reports.

Latest News
E-CommerceIndiaretailing Bureau -

JioMart witnesses 7x growth in monthly orders with Meta

The user-friendly functionality of the platform has enabled a 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp Bengaluru: With...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In