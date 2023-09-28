ICF announces the grand 20th Annual Chef Awards and 11th Knowledge Summit

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 14 October 2023, at The Ashok, New Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Culinary Forum (ICF) has announced the dates for its 20th Annual Chef Awards, and the 11th Knowledge Summit. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 14 October 2023, at The Ashok, New Delhi.

Incepted in 2003, the Chef Awards have showcased innovation, creativity, and unwavering dedication within the culinary realm. This year, the Awards are set to honour not only extraordinary kitchen talent but also the enduring impact of the Chef Awards on the culinary landscape.

As we gather to celebrate the 20th edition of the Chef Awards, we reflect on the incredible journey that has unfolded over the past two decades. What started as a humble recognition has blossomed into a global phenomenon, igniting a passion for culinary excellence and uniting chefs from across the nation,” Chef Davinder Kumar, President of the Indian Culinary Forum, said.

“Our awards don’t just honour talent; they cultivate it, enriching our culinary landscape and promoting the rich heritage of Indian cuisine worldwide,” he added.

The event will unfold in three captivating acts:

Culinary Competitions, featuring over 150 skilled chefs showcasing their prowess across diverse categories such as Master Chef of the Year, Kebabs, Indian Patisserie, Indian Sweets, International Cuisine, North Indian Cuisine, Oriental Cuisine, Baker, South East & West, as well as Student Chef of the Year (Female) and Student Chef of the Year (Male). The Knowledge Summit, that brings together hospitality magnates, educators, and critics for insightful discussions on industry matters. This year’s Summit is centred on the theme, Culinary Professionals-Tackling Global Hunger. The Chef Awards, a grand finale that bestows recognition upon culinary excellence.

“ICF’s mission is a captivating journey that nurtures emerging talents with the latest culinary skills, fostering growth while sharing the vibrant essence of Indian cuisine worldwide. This transformative endeavour blends expertise and innovation, resonating across borders and cultures. Our vision not only sparks careers but also fuels the global spread of Indian flavours,” Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary of the Indian Culinary Forum said.

“In addition to the culinary competition, as is the tradition every year, there are seven special senior award categories presented through direct nomination. These include Lifetime Achievement, Golden Hat, Silver Hat, Academic Silver Hat, Pastry Chef of the Year, and Lady Chef of the Year,” added Chef Saggar

The Indian Culinary Forum is an association of professional chefs in India. It was formed in New Delhi in 1987 as an exclusive non-profit-making organization, dedicated solely to the advancement of the culinary art of India. The Forum’s objective is to act as a link, a platform and an instrument for the enhancement and overall development of the national community of chefs.

The World Association of Cooks Societies (WACS) is 110-nation fellowship comprising the world’s various professional chefs’ organization representing over 9 million professional chefs. The

ICF has an international culinary focus in the staging of its various competitions, seminars, and events.