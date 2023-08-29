Gillette India June quarter PAT up 36% to Rs 92 cr

Gillette India had reported a profit of Rs 67.59 crore for the corresponding quarter of the preceding year

New Delhi: Shaving and oral cleaning products maker Gillette India Ltd on Tuesday reported 35.74% rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 91.75 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 2023 helped by sales growth and increased productivity.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 67.59 crore for the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Revenue from operations increased 12.03% to Rs 619.44 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 552.89 crore a year ago, Gillette India said in a BSE filing.

“PAT for the quarter was Rs 92 crore, up 36 pc versus year ago behind strong sales growth and productivity in the current quarter,” said an earning statement from Gillette India.

Total expenses in the quarter was at Rs 500.58 crore, up 8.30% from the year-ago period.

Total income of the company, which owns leading brands Gillette and Oral B – in the June quarter increased 12.59% to Rs 624.22 crore.

This was “driven by strong brand fundamentals and superior retail execution,” said Gillette India.

Revenue from the grooming segment was Rs 485.37 crore, up 13.86%. Similarly, oral care rose 5.88% to Rs 134.07 crore.

For the financial year ended June 30, 2023, Gillette India PAT rose 22.93% to Rs 355.68 crore. It was at Rs 289.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the financial year grew 9.79% to Rs 2,477.05 crore.

Gillette India Managing Director LV Vaidyanathan said:” The …quarter provided a strong finish to fiscal year, closing at double-digit top-line and bottom-line growth. Our consistent results can be attributed to our robust integrated growth strategies of focusing on daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, irresistible superiority, productivity.”

Meanwhile in a separate filing, Gillette India informed about top- level management changes and said Saurabh Bajpai shall cease to be Grooming Category Leader, effective August 31, 2023, due to a change in his assignment at P&G.

Abhishek Desai will be appointed as Vice President and Category Leader, Grooming and Brand Operations leader effective September 1, 2023, it added.

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 5,519.15 apiece on BSE, down 0.09% from the previous close.