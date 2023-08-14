EcoSoul onboards Bhumi Pednekar as brand ambassador and investor

With EcoSoul, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar will advocate conscious consumption and the importance of choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use plastic

Mumbai: EcoSoul Home Inc., an eco-friendly products company, announced signing Bollywood actor and environmental advocate, Bhumi Pednekar, as its brand ambassador and investor in a recent press release.

By joining forces with EcoSoul, Pednekar will further advocate conscious consumption and the importance of choosing environmentally friendly alternatives to single-use plastic.

“As a passionate advocate for environmental sustainability and the United Nations Development Programme’s National Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bhumi’s unwavering dedication to driving positive change aligns seamlessly with our mission at EcoSoul Home,” Rahul Singh, co-founder, EcoSoul Home Inc., said speaking about the association.

“I am honoured to partner with EcoSoul Home as its brand ambassador. Together, we can empower individuals to make mindful decisions that contribute to a healthier planet. EcoSoul Home’s range of eco-friendly and compostable products align perfectly with my values, and I am excited to be a part of this meaningful journey,” Bhumi Pednekar said.



EcoSoul Home is a USA-based corporation instituted by co-founders Rahul Singh and Arvind Ganesan in August 2020 to accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable lifestyle by creating eco-friendly goods from renewable resources. The D2C marketplace sells bio-based and eco-friendly products. It has a wide range of products across kitchenware, dinnerware, and home essentials. It has an active presence in countries like the USA, Canada, India, China, and Vietnam, offering more than 70 products in the market. The brand currently has multiple sales channels, including D2C, Amazon, and Walmart.com, and a Retail presence in ~2,000 stores in the USA. Currently, the brand is available in India through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and its own website.