Eli Bitton collaborates with Aza Fashion to expand its reach

New Delhi: Israel-based fashion label Eli Bitton has joined forces with multi-designer luxury fashion retailer Aza Fashions House with the objective of broadening its influence and expanding its reach to a larger audience, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership sees the blend of Eli Bitton’s craftsmanship and designing capabilities with Aza’s expertise in luxury designer wear, the release added.

“This strategic new partnership with Aza is just another step towards enhancing our reach to more fashionistas across India and beyond. We share an undying passion for innovation and aesthetics, and the collaboration represents an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our creations to a wider audience while setting newer trends in fashion,” Yehuda Bitton, chief operating officer and fashion designer at Eli Bitton said.

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Alka Nishar, Aza is a luxury wear brand with stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. It offers designer apparel and accessories.

Founded three decades ago, Eli Bitton is luxury women apparel brand, which has dedicated stores and fashion houses in Haifa, Israel. The brand is now establishing its presence in the Indian market by offering unique designs and contemporary apparel selections with more size options for women.

The Israel-based apparel brand officially launched its first flagship store in New Delhi, India in December 2022.