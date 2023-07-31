Ice-cream chain Naturals opens outlet in Maharashtra

The outlet is located at Marol, Andheri east area in Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai-based ice cream chain Naturals expands its retail horizon with the launch of its latest outlet in Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release. The outlet is located at Marol, Andheri east area in Mumbai.

“We are happy to announce our new store in Mumbai! Step in and immerse yourself in a world of exceptional flavours & cosy ambience. We eagerly await your presence at our store in Mumbai. Come see us soon!”

The brand earlier opened its outlet in Maharashtra at Aapna Bazar in Latur. Read more about it here. Recently, the ice cream chain also reached the milestone of operating 150 stores with the launch of a new outlet in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

Naturals Ice Cream is owned by Mumbai-based Kamaths Ourtimes Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd. The company was founded by Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath who opened its first 200 sq. ft. store in Juhu Koliwada.

The ice cream chain is present in over 13 states across the country including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi NCR, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh.