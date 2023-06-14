Jaipur Rugs enters Middle East; opens flagship store in Dubai

Jaipur Rugs’ latest store covers 7,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is designed by Pallavi Dean, a multi-award-winning interior designer

New Delhi: India-based handmade rugs brand Jaipur Rugs has opened its flagship store at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, marking its foray into Middle East, the company announced in a release on Tuesday. The store covers 7,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is designed by Pallavi Dean, a multi-award-winning interior designer. The store interiors are inspired by the architecture of Jaipur, the release added.

“I am thrilled to announce Jaipur Rugs’ entry into the MEA (Middle East and Africa) region, marking an exciting new chapter for our company,” Yogesh Chaudhary, director, Jaipur Rugs said.

“With a group turnover of Rs 920 crore in the last financial year, we have experienced remarkable growth over the years and are now focusing on expanding our presence further. In addition to the MEA region, we have set our sights on opening new stores in India, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region, he added.

The brand empowers over 40,000 artisans, mostly women, across 600 villages in rural India, by providing them with a platform to showcase their talent.

Founded in 1978 by Nand Kishore Chaudhary in a small village named Churu in Rajasthan, Jaipur Rugs is a family business that believes in connecting rural craftsmanship with global customers, the release said. The company has 7000 looms and sells in over 90 countries. It is currently working towards creating contemporary works of art by collaborating with talented personnel capable of showcasing the ancestral craft with a new vision.

In 2020, the brand opened its first store in Mumbai, followed by its second in Milan in 2021. In 2022, the brand expanded to Bengaluru and opened its second store in Mumbai, said the director.