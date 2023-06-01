Reseller platform Meesho crosses 500 million downloads

The company reached the milestone in 6 years, with 274 million downloads in 2022 alone

Bengaluru: Homegrown reseller platform Meesho has crossed 500 million cumulative downloads across Google Play and iOS App Store combined in six years according to Homegrown reseller platform Meesho has crossed 500 million cumulative downloads across Google Play and iOS App Store combined in six years according to data.ai , a US-based mobile data analytics provider. More than half of the downloads (274 million) came in 2022.

“This milestone is a great validation of our user-first mantra, which helps us continuously spot and address customer pain points to deliver an immaculate online shopping experience,” said Megha Agarwal, chief experience officer of user growth at Meesho.

Meesho’s Android app is the lightest e-commerce app of 13.6 MB in India on Play Store, which makes it compatible with low-end smartphones and ensures usage even in areas with low internet bandwidth, the brand added.

“Our promise of everyday low prices and relatable merchandise mirroring local markets has helped us make inroads into the homes of millions of first-time internet users. India has 750-800 million people with smartphones and internet access, and it presents a huge opportunity for us to spark the next wave of e-commerce adoption in the country,” added Agarwal.

User engagement on the Meesho app is high and it was the top shopping app by monthly active users (MAU) globally in 2022, gaining an additional 97 million average MAU during the year.

“Meesho has demonstrated rapid and sustained growth in app downloads over the last couple of years, besides strong progress on user engagement and stickiness. Through a strong focus on making the customer journey frictionless, the company is able to retain users and get them to revisit the app,” said Lexi Sydow, head of insights at data.ai

Meesho was founded as a social commerce platform in December 2015 by the IIT Delhi graduates Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey. The Bengaluru-based reseller platform undertakes retail distribution, enabling small retail merchants to connect and sell their products effectively via social media channels. Currently, Meesho claims to have 1.1 million sellers and nearly 100 million active product listings across 30 categories.