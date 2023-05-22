PM Modi sports EcoLine Clothing’s sadri jacket at G7 Summit

The Prime Minister’s decision to wear it for the second time at the G7 Summit reaffirms his commitment to promoting eco-friendly fashion retail practices

New Delhi: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi once again showcased his commitment to eco-friendly fashion by wearing the exquisite ‘Chandhan’ shade Sadri jacket, designed by EcoLine Clothing and made from recycled PET bottles. The Sadri jacket has garnered attention during the ongoing G7 Summit in Japan.

The jacket was first worn by Prime Minister Modi during the Lok Sabha budget session in 2023 and the PM’s decision to wear it once again at the G7 Summit reaffirms his commitment to promoting eco-friendly fashion retail practices.

Established in 2008 by K. Sankar, Shree Renga Polymers is the parent company of EcoLine Clothing. The company is a pioneering force in PET bottle recycling and sustainable textiles in India and its dedication to innovation and tech-savvy solutions has propelled it to prominence.

Backed by cutting-edge German technology, EcoLine Clothing’s production lines deliver exceptional quality and efficiency. The company specializes in manufacturing dope dyed colors and specialty recycled polyester fibers, providing eco-friendly clothing options to conscientious consumers worldwide. Its production lines exemplify excellence in quality and productivity, specializing in dope dyed colors and specialty recycled polyester fibers.

An affirmation by a global leader like Prime Minister Modi carries significant symbolic weight, inspiring world leaders and citizens alike to take action and protect the environment, apart from being a great boost for Ecoline Clothing. His attire serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard our planet and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“We are immensely thrilled and honored to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi choosing to wear the Sadri jacket presented by EcoLine Clothing once again,” said Senthil Sankar, Managing Partner at EcoLine Clothing. “We are truly amazed and deeply grateful for his continued endorsement. It is a testament to our shared vision of promoting eco-friendly practices and creating a greener future. We remain committed to delivering high-quality, environmentally conscious products, and we are inspired to further innovate and contribute to the cause of sustainability.”

Creating Clothes from Waste

High use of water, contamination from chemical processes used in dyeing and storage, and the disposal of large amounts of unsold clothing by incineration or landfill deposits are environmentally hazardous. More than 8,000 chemicals are used to convert raw materials into textiles and almost 25% of the world’s pesticides are used to cultivate non-organic cotton. This results in irreversible damage to the environment. Ecoline Clothing has been trying to minimize this damage by manufacturing plastic-derived fabrics. Approximately 70% of plastic-derived fabrics are obtained from polyester with Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) being the most common type of polyester used in fabrics.

Ecoline Clothing collects plastic bottles which are cast aside for recycling. The bottles are then crushed to flakes and the flakes extruded to fiber. The fiber is mixed with organic cotton and then coloured with eco-friendly dyes.

This fiber is then spun into yarn and the yarn finally converted into fabric which is cut and sewn to make new clothes.

The major benefit of manufacturing clothes from recycled bottles is that it prevents the bottles and other plastics from ending up in landfills. Each plastic bottle can take up to 700 years to decompose. It takes 30% less energy to manufacture clothes from recycled plastics than from normal polyesters.

Why Fashion Needs Sustainability

For the sake of future generations, the future of fashion desperately needs sustainability. Pollution and water scarcity caused by the textile industry are alarming and it keeps increasing day by day. Presently many large clothing brands, footwear brands, and even startups are adopting sustainable practices to manufacture their clothes.

Here are the Top 3 Facts on Sustainable Fashion