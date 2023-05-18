Sorted launches Saarthi

Saarthi will help mom-and-pop shops grow their fruits and vegetables income by up to 5x through improved sourcing, reduced wastage, and increased sales

New Delhi: Fruits and vegetables (F&V) omnichannel platform Sorted has launched Saarthi, a bouqet of B2B services designed to change the way mom-and-pop shops operate in this sector, the company announced in a release on Wednesday.

“We have piloted the different offerings under Saarthi with over 25 mom-and-pop shops across multiple demographics—and the outcomes are beyond our expectations. All the stores have consistently shown a growth of at least 2x in their F&V bottom line, helping them achieve overall profitability at store level,” said omnichannel , founder and chief executive officer, Sorted and chief architect of Saarthi.

He further added, “Earnings from the pilot project will further enable Saarthi to fine-tune the offerings, scale up operations and serve a larger customer base in the coming months.”

Saarthi will help mom-and-pop shops grow their F&V income by up to 5x through improved sourcing, reduced wastage, and increased sales, the brand said in a release.

The key services of this platform will include sourcing, technology and demand generation.

Saarthi will provide fruit and vegetable sellers with a 100% assortment of the desired grade and quality direct from farm, at competitive mandi rates, before 7am every day, the brand further said.

Furthermore, it will also equip partner shops with tools such as Point-of-sale (POS) systems, advanced forecasting capabilities, price benchmarking and data analytics.

It plans to benefit retailers by offering targeted advertising campaigns, promotions and other initiatives to attract customers and increase sales.

Sorted has raised $5 million in its ongoing seed round.

Sorted is powered through its proprietary technology and franchisee network of existing neighborhood stores. The platform enables access to straight-from-farmers fruits and vegetables to the consumer while improving the lives and livelihoods of store owners. With Sorted, customers can get fresh F&V through the medium of their choice – call, message, online, or offline.

Sorted runs a tech-heavy, full-stack national supply chain specifically created to handle highly complex, perishable, and fragile fruits & vegetables, according to the brand.