Nike opens its 2nd concept store in Jaipur

The second concept store in the city is located at Vaishali Nagar and showcases a wide range of footwear and apparel

Mumbai: American sports brand Nike has opened its latest concept store at Jaipur in Rajasthan, a company related to the development announced on social media. The second concept store of the city is located at Plot number 14, Queens Road, Vaishali Nagar and consists of a wide range of footwear, apparel, etc. Apart from this, the brand also has three stores in the city located at MGF Mall, Vaishali Nagar and Malviya Nagar.

“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our second #nike concept store in the vibrant city of Jaipur! The newest Nike store is designed For Her, For All! Our community-focused store offers a bespoke range of high-performance footwear and apparel, meticulously crafted for superior quality. Our bespoke product range encompasses everything from running and training to lifestyle products, all crafted with the utmost attention to detail,” RJ Corp. Retail announced on its official LinkedIn along with pictures of the store.

Nike, Inc. is a sportswear company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, United States. Originally founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Bill Bowerman, a track-and-field coach at the University of Oregon, and his former student Phil Knight, the company opened its first retail outlet in 1966. In 1972, Nike launched its own brand of shoes, and in 1978, the company was renamed Nike, Inc. Two years later, Nike became a publicly traded company. Today, the brand is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The brand currently operates over 1000 stores worldwide with around 130 stores in India.