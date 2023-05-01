The store is spread over 25,000 sq. ft. and is located at the Pavillion Mall in Pune

Bengaluru: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has launched its sixth store in the country in Pune, a company official wrote on social media. The store is spread over 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space and is located at the Pavillion Mall, Senapati Bapat Road, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune.

The new outlet is the first Azorte store in Pune and offers apparel and accessories for women, men, and kids.

“To all the fashionistas of Pune, we announce the opening of Azorte, India’s only fashion neo store in Pavillion Mall, Senapati Bapat Road,” said Rakesh Jallipally,

business head at Azorte in a LinkedIn post. “Inviting all the originalists of Pune to visit and get a taste of the unique and elevated shopping experience at Azorte,” he added.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022 with its first offline store in Bengaluru. Spread across 18,000 sq ft, the outlet is located at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road.

The second store of the premium fashion brand was opened at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai in November 2022 while its third store at Sarath City Capital Mall, Telangana opened shortly after. Azorte launched its first stand-alone store in India in March 2023 at Kompally, Hyderabad. Read more about the tech-enabled store here.

Recently, the retailer entered North India with the launch of its fifth store at the Airia Mall in Gurugram, Haryana.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.