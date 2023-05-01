5 dairy brands that made India one of the top milk producer globally

Here is the list of the top 5 highest milk-producing companies that are contributing to keeping India among the top milk producers in the world

New Delhi: India was the highest milk producer in the world in the year 2021-2022, contributing to 24% of the world’s milk production, according to the data from Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database (FAOSTAT). During the same period, Rajasthan emerged as the highest milk-producing state in the country, contributing to 15.05% of the total milk production, AS per media reports. Here is the list of the top 5 highest milk-producing companies or cooperatives in India mentioned as per their per-day procurement capacity.

Amul (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd)

With a daily milk procurement of 26.3 million litres, Amul or Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) is India’s biggest milk producer. Amul had a turnover of $ 6.2 billion (Rs 50,000 crore) in 2021-22 which further grew to over $ 8.8 billion (Rs 72,000 crore) in the year 2022-2023, as per media reports.

The apex organization has 18 member unions attached to it and it procures milk from 18,600 village milk cooperative societies and 3.64 million milk producer members from 33 districts of Gujarat, according to its website.

GCMMF is the largest exporter of dairy products from India, distributing to 25 different countries. Amul has 26 categories of products including Amul butter, Amul curd, Amul cheese, Amul ghee, Amul beverages and many others.

Nandini (Karnataka Milk Federation)

Nandini was founded in 1974 by the government of Karnataka as Karnataka Dairy Development Corporation (KDDC). It had a turnover of $ 2.4 billion (Rs 19,800 crore) in 2021-22 which increased to over $ 3 billion (Rs 24,500 crore) in 2022-23 as per media reports. KDDC markets milk and milk products. Nandini procured over 7.8 million litres of milk per day in 2022 as per recent media reports. Nandini had income from operations of $ 600 million (Rs 4,900 crore) in the year 2021-22 as per media reports.

Mother Dairy (National Dairy Development Board)

Incorporated in 1974 Mother Dairy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). According to Outlook India, Mother Dairy has a daily processing capacity of over 5 million litres of milk per day. Mother Dairy products are available in 100 cities across the country. It markets 3.2 million litres of milk in Delhi, Mumbai, Saurashtra and Hyderabad daily. It also manufactures and markets a wide range of dairy products, most of which are available across the country.

Mother Dairy markets through 1,400 retail stores and 1,000 exclusive stores across India. It had a revenue of over $ 1.5 billion (Rs 12,500 crore) in 2021-22.

Dudhsagar Dairy (Mehsana District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd.)

Dudhsagar was incorporated in 1963 in Gujarat India in the Mehsana district. Dudhsagar had a revenue of $ 737 million (Rs 6,028 crore) in the year 2021-22 as per Dairy Newsindia. It had peak milk procurement of 4.5 million litres in the year 2021-22. The products of Dudhsagar are marketed under the brand name Amul / Sagar / Dudhsagar in national and international markets.

MILMA (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation)

Milma was incorporated in 1980 by the government of Kerala as back in the day, Kerala was dependent on other states for its milk requirement. As per media reports, Milma procured over 1.5 million litres of milk per day in the year 2021-22 and generated a revenue of $ 524 million (Rs 4,300 crore). It markets a wide range of milk and milk products. Milma passes 83% of its revenue to the farmers due to which farmers in Kerala get the highest rate of milk per litre.