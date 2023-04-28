Somany Ceramics Ltd. enters Fatehabad, Haryana

Spread across 2,700 sq. ft., the store showcases the Somany Ceramics’ latest collection of tiles, bathware and sanitary ware

New Delhi: Ceramic brand Somany Ceramics Ltd. has opened its first Somany Grande showroom in Fatehabad, Haryana through a franchise arrangement with Mehta Tiles, the brand announced in a release on Tuesday. Spread across 2,700 sq. ft., the store showcases the company’s latest collection of tiles, bathware and sanitary ware.

“This showroom at Fatehabad will help customers to see, experience and choose from our wide range of quality products. It is also a great opportunity for our team to showcase our premium offerings to meet the aspirational demand coming from the Fatehabad region,” said Shrivatsa Somany, head of bathware at Somany Ceramics Ltd.

The store has been designed to engage customers and educate them about the products to enable taking informed decisions, the release added.

The company currently has close to 500 franchised outlets and 17 company-owned display centers across India.

Founded by Hiralal Somany over 50 years ago, Somany Ceramics Limited (SCL) décor solutions provider with products comprising ceramic wall and floor, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, sanitary ware and bath fittings.

In addition to being present across bath fittings, the company exports its products to over 55 countries across six continents. It has access to a capacity of about 75 million square meters per annum of tiles through three of its own plants, two tile plants (Kassar and Kadi), one bath fitting plant (Chandigarh-Dera Bassi), seven subsidiary/ associate plants and outsourcing tie-ups.