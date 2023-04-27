Reliance Retail partners with Udaan for pan-India distribution of Campa

Through the partnership with Udaan, Campa will be available to over 50,000 retailers initially. The companies aim to expand the distribution coverage to over 1 lakh kirana stores in the next two months

Bengaluru: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has partnered with B2B (business to business) e-commerce platform Udaan for pan-India distribution of its newly acquired beverage brand Campa across retailers and small kirana stores, the retail giant said in a press release on Thursday.

Through the partnership with Udaan, RCPL’s range of Campa beverages will be available to over 50,000 retailers and kirana stores initially. The companies aim to expand the distribution coverage to over 1 lakh kirana stores in the next two months.

“We believe that the large retailer base combined with a cost-effective distribution network places Udaan in a unique position to serve the needs of RCPL for deeper market penetration for the Campa range across Bharat,” said Vinay Shrivastava, head of FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) business, Udaan.

Reliance Retail’s FMCG arm RCPL acquired Indian soda brand Campa Cola in March 2023 and launched it in three flavours: cola, clear lime and orange in the sparkling beverage category.

Campa will be available under various consumption ranges and price points, including a 200 ml pack for immediate consumption, 500 ml on-the-go sharing packs, and 2,000 ml family packs for in-home consumption on Udaan platform.

“In its pursuit to serve retailers and small kirana stores, Udaan will continue to build on its strengths and work towards becoming a partner of choice for brands looking to scale their business across Bharat,” added Shrivastava.

To create awareness about the availability of the Campa range on the platform, Udaan will work on various retailer promotions to drive expansion and increase the buyer base on the platform, the release added.

Although this is a step in the right direction for taking Campa national, the big question remains whether Reliance will be able to sustain the brand in the face of established brands? Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) is the holding company of all the retail businesses under Reliance Industries. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms.

Founded in 2016, Udaan operates across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home and kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise. Today the company has over 3 million retailers on the platform across the country and aims to expand its reach to over 10,000 towns and villages in the next 10-12 months.