Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to deliver omnichannel solutions to retailers

Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide “seamless omnichannel experiences” such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers

New Delhi: Indian IT services company Infosys on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers harness technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences.

Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide “seamless omnichannel experiences” such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers, the company said in a statement.

“Infosys today announced a new collaboration with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences,” it said.

It is pertinent to mention that Infosys has a consumer and retail-focused practice that has been helping retailers, consumer tech, consumer packaged goods and logistics companies navigate their way through digital and emerging technologies over the last three decades.

Through platforms like Infosys Equinox, partner products, and leading digital capabilities, Infosys has helped over 190 retailers globally transform into sentient enterprises by enhancing their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future, the company said.

