HRX by Hrithik Roshan opens store at Phoenix Citadel in Indore  

This is the third HRX by Hrithik Roshan offline store, after one each in Bengaluru and Mumbai

New Delhi: Homegrown activewear brand HRX by Hrithik Roshan has entered Madhya Pradesh by opening its first store in the state at the Phoenix Citadel Mall in Indore, a Phoenix Mills official announced on social media.

“Namaste #indore… Excited to announce the launch of very 1st HRX store of Indore at #phoenixcitadel…Come and visit store with latest offerings with great offers at Central India’s largest shopping destination – Phoenix Citadel,” Sagar Ragade, assistant general manager, operations at The Phoenix Mills Ltd., wrote in a post on LinkedIn where he also posted pictures of the new store.

The brand has recently ventured into offline retail with stores in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The Mumbai store is at Phoenix Marketcity mall in Kurla and the one in Bengaluru is at Phoenix Marketcity mall, Mahadevapura.

HRX offers a range of products including t-shirts, track pants, jackets, tights, as well as sports accessories such as footwear, and backpacks for men and women. Store collections are inspired by Hrithik’s everyday choices for workouts.

HRX products are available on e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon. In 2021, the fitness brand entered into the category of sports and fitness equipment for home workouts.

Founded in 2013, HRX (Hrithik Roshan Extreme) is a lifestyle and fitness brand jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment. The brand launched first on Myntra.com in November 2013 with an athleisure line for men.

In 2018, the brand partnered with CureFit, a healthcare startup to introduce HRX workouts and HRX athlete meal packs. Read more about it here. In December 2022, HRX and Baccarose, a company that is into retail and distribution of international luxury beauty brands collaborated to launch a fragrance line named HRX Fragrance.