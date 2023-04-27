Chuk ties up with Zomato’s hyperpure to expand its online presence

Chuk and Hyperpure will make huge strides in phasing out plastic containers from the delivery segment and usher in an era of safe, spill-free, bio-degradable packaging

New Delhi: Compostable tableware brand Chuk has tied up with Zomato’s platform Hyperpure, with the mission to support brands to switch to safer alternatives in food service packaging. The brand’s compostable delivery and dine in range will now be available on Hyperpure, however the products are currently live only in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The brand is ramping up on sales channels and partnering with quick commerce companies to bolster its footprint across the country. With Hyperpure, Chuk is looking at solidifying its position as a safe alternative in food service packaging while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, said the brand in a press release.

“With Hyperpure, Zomato is creating a platform that connects restaurants with suppliers for consistent access to fresh, high-quality produce. Completing deliveries using eco-friendly packaging that does not harm the environment is also a crucial tenet adopted by Hyperpure. This is exactly where Chuk enters the picture…by joining forces,” Satish Chamyvelumani, business head, Chuk said.

“Chuk and Hyperpure will make huge strides in phasing out plastic containers from the delivery segment and usher in an era of safe, spill-free, bio-degradable packaging,” he added.

Chuk was launched in 2017 in Ayodhya and it is a 100% compostable and biodegradable tableware brand that produces toxin-free products made from sugarcane pulp. It offers unbleached, eco-friendly and carcinogen-free range of products.

The brand further added that its products are microwaveable, ovenable, freezable and FDA-approved.

The brand’s parent company is Yash Pakka Ltd. (YPL), which has over 35 years of experience in pulp manufacturing. The primary target demographic of Chuk includes players in the catering and food ecosystem. These include quick service restaurants (QSRs), restaurants, cafes, hotels, food festivals, institutional catering, party caterers etc.

Hyperpure is an initiative by Zomato launched in April 2019 to provide fresh, hygienic, high-quality ingredients and supplies to restaurants.