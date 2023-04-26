House of X ties up with pop star King to launch fragrance brand Blanko

Tech enabler House of X enters the personal care and grooming category with Blanko, which is the brainchild of pop star King

Mumbai: House of X, a tech enablement platform, has joined hands with Indian pop star King to launch the fragrance brand Blanko (which stands for Blank Out the World), which is the brainchild of the pop star.

Commenting on the project, King, Indian popstar and founder, Blanko said, “Blanko comes from a very personal space in my own journey. As someone who has hustled all his life, I want my fans to have the conviction that they can confidently embark on their journeys of self-discoveries, and shatter the stereotypes with their loud and bold dreams. The very foundation of Blanko is built on their dreams. With this in mind, and alongside my partners at House of X, who believe in The Next Big Thing, I am happy to present Blanko and its offerings to the world.”

Commenting on the launch, Raj Shamani, content creator and founder, House of X said, “Having the first-mover advantage in being a tech platform that enables creator-led D2C brands, we are confident in our ability to take Blanko to new heights with our end-to-end tools.”

With fragrances like Dawn and Dusk, the range of the brand is priced at Rs 999 and Rs 1499 respectively. The introductory price for the first launch for both ranges is Rs 999.

Founded in 2023 by Raj Shamani alongside Neeraj Kumawat, House of X aims to build a global commerce infrastructure that enables the creation of digital-first creator-led D2C brands in India. As a full-stack platform, House of X provides end-to-end support for product ideation, manufacturing, shipping, payments, and scaling to a multi-million dollar business.