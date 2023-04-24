Top 5 iconic Apple stores across the world by design

From a total of around 522 Apple stores across the world, we pick five stunning stores which are a treat to the eyes

Mumbai: Apple Inc. recently marked the launch of its first store in India at Jio World Drive Mall at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The Apple BKC store was followed by the launch of its second store in the country – the Apple Saket at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi. The store launches coincide with the silver jubilee celebrations of Apple’s arrival in India.

Apple’s stores in India have zero carbon footprint and are completely energy efficient, like many of its stores across the world. Both stores incorporate elements that are intrinsic to the city they are launched in. The stores are also a treat in terms of customer experience.

We bring you some of the tech major’s iconic stores around the world which have jaw-dropping architecture. From a total of around 522 Apple stores across the world, we picked top 5 stunning Apple stores (listed in the order of their opening), which are a visual treat.

Apple Fifth Avenue, New York, US

Opened on 19 May 2006, 10,000 sq. ft. Apple Fifth Avenue store is also known as ‘the cube’ as it is an architectural feature of a 32-foot glass tube. It is also the only Apple store in the world which remains open 24/7.

Apple Store, Shanghai, China

Apple store in Shanghai, China is among the iconic stores of the brand in the world. Opened in 2010, the 16,000 sq. ft. store is shaped like a giant glass cylinder with the main store located in the basement.

Apple Store Dubai Mall, Dubai

Opened in 2017, Dubai’s Apple store has a 186-foot-long curved storefront. It also consists of around 18 panels of carbon fibre “solar wings” which makes it one of the world’s largest kinetic art installations.

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan, Italy

Opened in 2018, the Apple Piazza Liberty outlet at Milan in Italy, the world’s fashion capital, welcomes customers with an 8-metre rectangular glass entrance with a fountain. It gives the visitors a mesmerizing experience of walking through a fountain without getting wet.

Apple Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Spread across 1,300,000 sq ft, the tech giant’s store in Singapore is the third store of the brand in Singapore. The store was opened in 2020 and is shaped like a glass dome replicating the look of a lantern floating in the water. It gives a 360-degree view of the city along with a stunning view of Singapore’s skyline.