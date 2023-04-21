Kalyan Jewellers’ opens showroom in Greater Noida; invites Ranbir Kapoor to inaugurate

Located at Guar City mall in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this is Kalyan Jewellers’ 11th outlet in the state



New Delhi: Jewellery brand Kalyan Jewellers opened its latest outlet at Guar City mall in Greater Noida (W), Uttar Pradesh, the brand announced in a release on Friday. This is the brand’s 11th outlet in the state and was inaugurated by Bollywood celebrity Ranbir Kapoor.

The latest outlet offers Kalyan’s house brands, such as Lila – diamonds and semi-precious stone jewellery, Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire-like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Muhurat – wedding jewellery, and Rang – precious stones jewellery.

“I am confident that the company’s patrons in this region will truly enjoy the service-backed shopping experience and exquisite collection of jewellery pieces offered by brand Kalyan Jewellers,” said Ranbir Kapoor.

As an opening promotional offer, the brand is offering its customers 0% making charges on half the purchase value for customers shopping for a minimum of Rs.1 lakh.

Kalyan Jewellers is an Indian chain of jewellery showrooms. The company opened its initial public offering on March 16, 2021, and was publicly listed on March 26, 2021. The jewellery brand was founded by T. S. Kalyanaraman, who opened the first jewellery showroom in 1993 in Thrissur, Kerala, India with an initial capital of Rs 75 lakh. Initially, Kalyan Jewellers strengthened their presence in the South Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In 2012, they expanded outside South India by opening a showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and signed Amitabh Bachchan as their first National Brand Ambassador.

In 2013, Kalyan Jewellers entered International markets by opening six showrooms on the same day in UAE. Since then it has grown to operate 30 showrooms in the Middle East across UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. As of February, 2020 Kalyan Jewellers has a presence of over 137 showrooms, of which 107 are in India and the remaining 30 in the Middle East.