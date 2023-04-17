In Focus

Fabindia appoints Titan’s Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its new CEO

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Fabindia appoints Rajeshwari Srinivasan as CEO. Rajeshwari succeeds Viney Singh who has retired after 7 years of service

New Delhi: Fabindia Ltd. has announced the appointment of Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its new chief executive officer, effective April 2023. Rajeshwari succeeds Viney Singh, who after seven years as managing director and CEO, has decided to retire, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Prior to joining Fabindia, Srinivasan has held executive roles at various Tata Group companies as a Tata Administrative Services Officer across Rallis India, Tata Consumer Pvt Ltd, Indian Hotels and more recently with Titan Company Ltd. She has spent significant time working with micro-enterprises. Rajeshwari holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), a post graduate diploma holder in business administration from Madras Christian College and is a Chevening Scholar.

Fabindia, a consumer lifestyle platform for handcrafted products made by artisans from across India, was incorporated in 1960 by John Bissel.

The Company offers a diverse portfolio of lifestyle products to their customers across apparel and accessories, home and lifestyle, personal care and organic food categories. It has 309 Fabindia stores and experience centres, 74 Organic India stores and a network of retail touchpoints for Organic India.

