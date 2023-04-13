Pizza chain Papa Johns launches NFT in OneRare’s Food Metaverse

Papa Johns will launch three of its best-selling Pizzas namely Super Papa’s Pizza, Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza and Vegan Sheese© Garden Special Pizza as NFTs exclusively in OneRare Kitchen to mint and own

New Delhi: Papa Johns’ has launched its NFT in OneRare’s Food Metaverse, the brand announced in a press release on Thursday. With this, it is set to become the first-ever global pizza chain to enter the Foodverse.

Papa Johns is partnering with OneRare to unveil its exclusive collection of digital collectibles to global fans. Three of its best-selling Pizzas namely Super Papa’s Pizza, Spicy Chicken Ranch Pizza and Vegan Sheese© Garden Special Pizza will be launching as NFTs exclusively in OneRare Kitchen to mint and own. These digital collectibles will unlock a whole new realm of Web3.0 for their owners.

This partnership also marks entry of Papa Johns into the world of virtual experiences. With its virtual experience center in OneRare’s Foodverse, Papa Johns will take global foodies on a virtual pizza journey, giving them a glimpse into the history of the brand and its legendary recipes with its very own fully immersive experience centre.

“We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and exploring innovative technologies like NFTs and web 3.0. This not only positions our brand at the forefront of the industry, but also helps us capture the attention and loyalty of the next generation of consumers who are eager for cutting-edge experiences. Our tie up with one-rare is a step in that direction,” said Tapan Vaidya, chief executive officer, Papa Johns UAE, KSA and JOR.

Speaking about the partnership, Supreet Raju, Co-founder of OneRare said, “With this partnership, we are proud to help them pioneer a new frontier in the food industry by leveraging the power of blockchain technology and NFTs”.

Papa Johns is a 30-year old Pizza chain based out of the United States. The first Papa Johns pizza was made in a broom closet in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Today, it is present in 5,000 locations in 45 countries and territories around the world as per the brand’s website.

OneRare is the World’s first Food Metaverse, aka, Foodverse. We are creating the first-ever Virtual World for the global Food and Beverage Industry, that celebrates Food in Web 3.0. With an immersive gaming experience, virtual restaurants, chef experiences and more, OneRare is all set to lead Food into the next era.