Odhni enters Omaxe Chowk in Delhi’s ethnic wear hub Chandni Chowk

Odhni has leased approx. 30,000 sq. ft. area in Chandni Chowk’s upcoming shopping complex Omaxe Chowk



New Delhi: Women’s ethnic brand Odhni is opening a store at Omaxe Chowk in Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, the brand said in a press release. The brand has leased an area of 30,000 sq. ft. for its latest outlet.

Odhni offers a range of ethnic clothes for women, including wedding wear, lehengas, sarees, suits and dresses. It hosts brands from Kolkata, Surat, Mumbai, Delhi and 20 other cities across India.

“Our long-cherished dream of opening a store in the “Dilli Ki Dhadkan” Chandni Chowk is going to become a reality and we are looking forward to becoming a part of the community,” said Yatin Jain, director, Odhni.

Odhni has been in the market for over two decades and it currently has four offline stores across Delhi. The ethnic women’s wear brand has its flagship store at Pitampura, which is its largest store in the city.

The brand has an expectancy of four to six lakh customers daily, the release added.

“We are delighted to have Odhni as a valuable addition to Omaxe Chowk. We are confident that their presence will enhance the shopping experience of our customers,” Jatin Goel, director of Omaxe said.

Omaxe Chowk is a multilevel parking-cum-commercial project emerging as a business hub and retail destination for brands and retailers. Focused on establishing a B2B and B2C ecosystem, the mall is developed under the PPP model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The mall will soon commence fit-outs, the release added.