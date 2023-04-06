Home salon service brand Yes Madam partners with beauty care brand Mamaearth

Under the partnership Yes Madam’s home salons will offer Mamaearth’s facial kits for service via trained service professionals

Bengaluru: Home salon service platform Yes Madam has partnered with beauty and skincare brand Mamaearth to offer the latter’s products during beauty services, the Noida-based salon company announced in a press release on Thursday. Under the tie-up, Yes Madam’s home salons will offer Mamaearth’s facial kits for service via trained service professionals.

This is the first time Mamaearth has tied up with a home salon chain in the country, as per the release.

“The strategic partnership is an evolutionary step for Yes Madam, and doing so in cooperation with Mamaearth, with whom we share the same philosophy regarding natural skincare ingredients, feels out of the world,” said Mayank Arya, co-founder of Yes Madam.

“The partnership offers a great gateway to display natural products in front of a wider audience,” added Arya.

Yes Madam is a tech-enabled platform for beauty and wellness that brings salon and spa services to customers’ homes. Started in 2017, the company today has over 1 million customers, more than 2000 beauty professionals, and a presence across 35 cities in India.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Mamaearth was founded by Varun and Ghazal Alagh in 2016 to provide clean skincare and haircare products.