Bootstrapped Startup Etchcraft Emporium to increase its offline presence in key markets

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Etchcraft Emporium is set to open its next store in DLF Cyberpark, Gurugram in the coming month

Mumbai: Bootstrapped, premium personalized accessories startup Etchcraft Emporium, which started in 2019 as an online-only D2C brand, has announced its plans to expand its retail presence with offline stores in major cities across the country. The store will be featuring premium collections of watches, jewellery, and other personalised accessories.

The company is all set to open its next store in DLF Cyberpark, Gurugram in the coming month, for which it has acquired a space of 250 sq. ft., the company said in a release. Another store is to be launched in Chandigarh, Punjab by April, which is in construction, added the release.

“In the previous fiscal year, our Civil Lines, New Delhi store has witnessed 60% growth year-over-year. Post witnessing a progression with our online business, we forayed into the offline market and opened two stores in New Delhi at Kamala Nagar and  DLF Mall of India, Noida, and are looking at a growth rate of 80-90% for FY 2022-23,” Raghav Bansal, founder, Etchcraft Emporium.

Commenced in 2019, Etchcraft Emporium offers instant customization of producing with engraving done in 15 minutes. It offers a wide range of personalized premium accessories with a portfolio spanning over 100 products.

