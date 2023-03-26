Tech icon of the week: Dilip Pradhan, V Bazaar Retail Pvt. Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Dilip Pradhan, IT Head, V Bazaar Retail Pvt. Ltd. this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, India Retailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Dilip Pradhan

With 22(+) years of experience in IT and retail, Dilip Pradhan has accrued multiple skills including corporate technology management, networking. IT strategic etc. He has worked with several brands in order to transform their business on the tech and digital front

Role & Responsibilities

– Responsible for overall planning, organizing & execution of IT functions

– Directing the IT operations

– Installing and maintaining computer hardware, software and network

– Maintenance of existing infrastructure and applications

– First Class Computer Graduate (BCA)

– Master Degree as MCA

– MBA in IT Specialization Strengths & weakness

Strengths:

– Technical know-how

– Honest

– Positive in nature

– Problem solver

Weakness:

– Fear of public speaking Aspirations to Fulfill

Become a unique personality in life as well as industry. Lessons and Learnings over the years

Take complete care of self, family, and company. Game changing retail technologies

– AI

– Security camera

– Demand vs replenishment

– Future for contactless store(cashier, payment & checkout) Skills

– Customer instore experience

– Customer engagement

– Customer target Future of industry

Tech driven automated all processes Tech mantra for life

I will have a good day ahead, ‘coz it’s my choice Career History & Experience

– V Bazaar Retail Pvt. Ltd.

IT Head