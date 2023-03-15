Finance & FundingLatest News

Influencer marketing platform One Impression raises $10 million from Krafton, others

The company will utilise the money to expand its offerings, accelerate product development, and grow its presence in international markets, the startup said in a statement

Mumbai: Influencer marketing platform One Impression on Wednesday said it raised $10 million in series-A funding round led by South Korean gaming major Krafton Inc and others.

The Gurgaon-based startup claims to have helped over 500 brands, including the likes of Cetaphil, Meesho and MamaEarth, to drive growth with influencer-led initiatives. The platform transacts with thousands of creators including celebrities and nano influencers generating over 1,00,000 content pieces.

In the seed funding round in January 2022, it had raised $1 million from angel investors such as Peeyush Bansal (founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (CEO of People group), and celebrities like Olympian Neeraj Chopra, and comedian Zakir Khan, amongst others.

One Impression, founded by the brother duo Apaksh Gupta and Jivesh Gupta in 2018, will utilise the money to expand its offerings, accelerate product development, and grow its presence in international markets starting with Southeast Asia and the UAE, the startup said in a statement.

Krafton is a South Korean collective of independent game development studios. The company consists of PubG Studios, Bluehole Studio, Striking Distance Studios, Rising Wings, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds and 5Minlab.

