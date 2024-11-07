Thu, 07 November 2024, 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM (IST)
AIVID Offers an AI-Based In-Store Analytics Platform where Enterprises can get accurate footfalls, repeat visitors, age-gender demographics & conversions from a Centralised Dashboard and can measure accurate store/franchisee business performance in real-time. The Platform is available in a subscription-based model where Enterprises can pay a minimum amount per/month with a small one-time setup cost. No IT infra is needed at each Retail store. All Insights are available on the cloud/At Enterprise Central HQ and can be accessed by the Retail Business team from their mobile. AIVID commits 95%+ accuracy in their contract with every Retail Enterprise and works with existing IP camera infrastructure. The Platform currently has 250+ outlets on the Cloud and also offers an In-Premise-based SaaS Business Model.
Clearly define evaluation and implementation challenges to streamline the adoption of in-store analytics solutions and ensure alignment with existing systems.
Focus on resolving specific operational issues like staff optimization and customer experience enhancement through tailored analytics solutions.
Transition from traditional methods to advanced analytics for accurate, real-time footfall data, addressing reliability and timeliness concerns.
Evaluate the pros and cons of subscription versus perpetual licensing to find the best fit for your retail operations and budget.
Utilize in-store analytics to strengthen loss prevention strategies, minimizing pilferage and enhancing overall store security