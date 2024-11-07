OVERVIEW

AIVID Offers an AI-Based In-Store Analytics Platform where Enterprises can get accurate footfalls, repeat visitors, age-gender demographics & conversions from a Centralised Dashboard and can measure accurate store/franchisee business performance in real-time. The Platform is available in a subscription-based model where Enterprises can pay a minimum amount per/month with a small one-time setup cost. No IT infra is needed at each Retail store. All Insights are available on the cloud/At Enterprise Central HQ and can be accessed by the Retail Business team from their mobile. AIVID commits 95%+ accuracy in their contract with every Retail Enterprise and works with existing IP camera infrastructure. The Platform currently has 250+ outlets on the Cloud and also offers an In-Premise-based SaaS Business Model.