Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Document

AI Alchemy - Crafting Next-gen customer experiences

Join us for this thought-leadership webinar, “AI Alchemy: Crafting Next-Gen Customer Service Experiences,” as we delve into emerging AI trends in customer experience (CX) . Our industry experts will discuss practical approaches to meeting these demands while driving business growth and building a strong foundation of trust and compliance.

November 28, 2024
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM (IST)
(Virtual)

Register
Webinar

Programme:

Overview
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses are under constant pressure to deliver exceptional customer service experiences while meeting the growing demands for personalization, speed, and consistency. AI is at the forefront of this transformation, but finding the right strategy to harness its full potential remains a challenge for many.


Key Takeaways

  • Trends in Customer Experience Demands Across APJ: Gain insights into the latest trends in customer service across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region.
  • Building a Data-First Customer Engagement Strategy: Understand the importance of a solid data strategy, focusing on capturing and leveraging zero-party and first-party data.
  • Selecting the Right AI Technologies: Learn how to evaluate and choose the most suitable AI tools and technologies that align with your customer service goals.
  • Experimentation: Focus on Test, Learn, and Adapt: Discover the power of a continuous test-and-learn approach in optimizing customer service strategies.
  • Compliance, Trust, and Reputation Management: Explore strategies for navigating complex compliance requirements, building trust with customers.


Webinar Agenda

  • 03:00 PM - 03:05 PM - Welcome & Introduction
  • 03:05 PM - 03:20 PM - AI & CX Trends
  • 03:20 PM - 03:35 PM - Building a Data-Driven Strategy
  • 03:35 PM - 03:50 PM - AI in Action: Demo & Case Study
  • 03:50 PM - 04:00 PM - Q&A



Featured Speakers

Nicholas Kontopoulos

Vice President of Marketing, APJ

Shivram Chandrasekhar

Solutions Architect, Twilio



Who Should Attend?

This webinar is ideal for CX leaders, digital transformation specialists, data strategists, and anyone looking to explore AI’s impact on customer service. Whether you’re building a strategy from scratch or optimizing your existing setup, this session will provide you with the tools and knowledge needed to drive exceptional customer service in the digital age.

Register Now!

Secure your spot and join us for an insightful session to learn how AI can reshape your customer service strategy and elevate your business to new heights!


AI Alchemy - Crafting Next-gen customer experiences

Register