|

Retail with Rasul Bailay

ABOUT

EPISODES

WATCH NOW!

Retail With

Rasul Bailay

Featured Episode

About

Meet Rasul Bailay, is one of the most well known journalists covering retail and India's consumption story and he has worked with publication including The Wall Street Journal. The Economic Times and Mint among others. He is regarded as one of the most reputed voices on retail journalism. With his sharp eye for market trends and consumer behavior, Rasul has carved a niche for himself in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

Rasul is also a visiting faculty at Birla Institute of Management and Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida where he teaches retail marketing, supply chain, omnichannel retailing and other courses on the retail ecosystem.

What to Expect

Evolution of India's Retail Market

Changing Landscape

India's Consumption Story

Retail Leaders

How to Crack the Counting Complex Marketing

Episodes

Watch Now

We are a 100% sustainable athleisure brand: Jeevika Tyagi of Aastey

After selling its products online, athleisure brand Aastey now plans to open brick-and-mortar stores. Watch Jeevika Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer of Aastey in conversation with Rasul Bailay, Group Managing Editor, IMAGES Group