Retail with Rasul Bailay

About

Meet Rasul Bailay, is one of the most well known journalists covering retail and India's consumption story and he has worked with publication including The Wall Street Journal. The Economic Times and Mint among others. He is regarded as one of the most reputed voices on retail journalism. With his sharp eye for market trends and consumer behavior, Rasul has carved a niche for himself in the ever-evolving retail landscape.



Rasul is also a visiting faculty at Birla Institute of Management and Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida where he teaches retail marketing, supply chain, omnichannel retailing and other courses on the retail ecosystem.