Building asset-light retail through transformed ecommerce



Many of the brands have been able to fight the tough stress-test of pandemic by adopting asset light retail model – models which are light on inventory, light on logistics cost, light on IT spends, light on working capital.., which are made possible through a backend architecture that creates an integrated ecosystem that enables brands to power omnichannel use cases/journeys (from store fulfilment of online orders to an endless aisle), respond quickly and efficiently to changing customer needs and yielding both fewer stockouts and fewer markdowns.